Broome denounces ‘Silky Slim’ comments on Baton Rouge police ambush as ‘hateful, offensive and unacceptable’

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is denouncing comments made at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting by activist Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, who told councilmembers justice for Alton Sterling came when a gunman ambushed Baton Rouge law enforcement officers last summer, killing three and wounding three others.

Broome calls Reed’s remarks “hateful, offensive, and frankly unacceptable” in a statement issued this morning. The remarks were made during an update on the investigation into the shooting.

“The remarks made last night in no way reflect the views of my administration or the people of Baton Rouge,” Broome says. “The memories of the fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty, protecting the citizens of Baton Rouge, should be honored and preserved. Remarks like those made last night only threaten to pull us into the past. I will not let that happen. My administration will continue to move forward, fostering trust and bettering relations between the citizens of Baton Rouge and our brave police officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Reed, Broome notes, last year served on an advisory board focused on police and community relations. The board, which was made up of law enforcement, faith-based and community leaders, was disbanded in February.

Reed also had been asked to serve as a street counselor for the city’s BRAVE program, but the contract was cancelled, Broome says, and no monies were disbursed.