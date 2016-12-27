Brock Services moving scaffolding yard to north Baton Rouge site

A seven-acre site at the intersection of Choctaw and North Foster drives is getting a new tenant after sitting vacant for several years.

Brock Services, a Houston-based industrial services company with local offices in Geismar, has leased the site at 2655 N. Foster Drive and will use it as a scaffolding yard. Brock leased the property for five years at a rate of $7,500 per month from Walker Property Interests LLC, which is owned by Darcé Richmond, William Walker and Charles Walker III.

Brock’s regional asset manager, Beau Manning, says the site was attractive for a couple of reasons: It was the right size and the right price. The company had outgrown its Geismar location and needed a larger yard for its scaffolding equipment.

“It was one of the few sites that had the acreage we are looking for,” Manning says. “Almost everything else was either 60 acres or two acres, so that was the biggest draw, as well as the price.”

The location is also convenient, Manning says.

Brock will continue to operate its local offices in Geismar and will keep some equipment there, but the majority of its equipment will be at the new location.

The company plans to begin moving its equipment to the site in the next few weeks. Initially, it will use about half the property but will eventually occupy the entire site.

The lease agreement comes as efforts are underway to bring economic development to north Baton Rouge. Earlier this month, voters approved a new hotel-motel tax that will help fund the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District.

The property was previously home to Capitol Steel.

—Stephanie Riegel