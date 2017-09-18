Brian Harris BMW getting $4M renovation

Brian Harris BMW will soon begin construction a $4 million makeover of its dealership on Airline Highway.

The project, according to the construction permit, involves demolishing the dealership’s nearly 14,000-square-foot showroom and offices. In its place, Brian Harris is building a roughly 18,000-square-foot building for the same use.

“That dealership’s been there awhile and we just said it was time to totally redo it,” says operations manager Richard Martorana. “We just needed a bigger area to take care of our customers.”

The only part of the dealership that will be left intact is the parts and service area, Martorana adds.

Brian Harris BMW is on Airline Highway near Industriplex Boulevard.

The expanded dealership will allow for more office space and vehicles in the showroom, Martorana says. The company has plans for other renovations in the coming year that will likely be announced after the remodel is completed.

Construction on the project is set to begin in the coming month and be completed by the middle of 2018.

—Sam Karlin