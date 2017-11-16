BREW Report: Search engine optimization and online fundraising

Startups hoping to increase traffic to their websites and social media accounts should focus on enhancing three areas: user experience, relevant content and digital footprint.

To do this, Matt Dardenne and Nicole Marchand, both of Red Six Media, provided resources and tips in a panel discussion on search engine optimization for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, which wraps up this evening.

Google has an algorithm to determine rankings in search results, Marchand said. One thing that impacts your ranking is user experience—Is your website user friendly? Can people find what they need? How long does it take?

“If the load speed is longer than five seconds, that can hurt your SEO,” she said. “People will leave and that tells Google your website isn’t relevant.”

The site also must be mobile friendly. In addition, make sure websites are indexed and have a sitemap. Being indexed let’s Google know your site exists. Do this by going to www.support.google.com and submitting your URL. You should also Google free sitemap generators and submit that as well.

The next step is to include relevant content, the speakers said. Focus on what people are looking for at your site. The website for Red Six Media has three straightforward options for users: See our work, meet our team and hire us.

“Put your location,” Dardenne added. “It helps move you up in local searches.”

Your URL matters, too. Unless you change it, the URL is auto-generated. You should make your own, including important keywords. Updating your content or having a blog is great for keeping content relevant, as well.

“If you hate blogging, just update your content,” Dardenne said.

Finally, companies can expand their digital footprint by getting other sources to link to their websites. Backlinks, especially from high-ranking websites, tell Google you are relevant. If all else fails, try SEM—search engine marketing, or pay-per-click advertising. Google AdWords is a great tool to get users to your site, the speakers said.

To test your website, check out testmysite.thinkwithgoogle.com or website.grader.com.

In another panel today, Evan Smith of Pixel Dash Studios gave advice on how to meet online fundraising goals for kickstarter campaigns. First, Smith said, you must have a valid idea and then find the right fundraising platform—such as Kickstarter or Indiegogo.

Before you launch, develop a following, Smith added. Start promoting the project on social media months in advance.

“Build a fanbase ahead of time,” he said. “Build up traction and a nest of people who geek out about what you do.”

When you do launch, it’s incredibly important to hit 10% of your fundraising goal by the first day or 20% by the second day, Smith said. Donations will spike in the beginning and then dip. To keep up momentum, post updates or teasers about your project on social media or online threads.

“Every two days update or contact followers,” Smith said. “It shows groundwork, so they know it’s not just pie in the sky with no evidence.”

BREW ends tonight with the final PitchBR competition at Manship Theatre. The CEOs of SellSwipe, The Healing Sole and Aqua Pak will pitch their products to a live audience, and the winner will advance to a private due-diligence phase and may receive an investment of up to $50,000 from Innovation Catalyst.

Check back with Daily Report AM for coverage of BREW’s pitch event.

—Annie Ourso Landry