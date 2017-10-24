Bregman relies on LSU’s Mainieri during Astros World Series run

A couple of College World Series trips and host of marquee dates as a player at LSU helped prepare Alex Bregman for the challenge of being on the brink of Major League Baseball glory, The Shreveport Times reports.

However, the postgame celebrations in Baton Rouge did not prepare the Houston Astros third baseman for the wild locker room bash following Game 7 of the American League Championship Series Saturday night.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been tipsy on a baseball field,” the 23-year-old told The Shreveport Times after the Astros’ 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees.

But Saturday’s buzz did not cloud Bregman’s love for LSU or his former coach.

“I’ve been talking to coach (Paul) Mainieri every single day of these playoffs,” Bregman says. “One-hundred percent, LSU prepared me for this point—and I know it prepared (Astros teammate) Will Harris, another LSU Tiger.”

Whether on the phone or via text, Mainieri has been a counselor to his former star.

“What I keep telling him through the playoffs is that he doesn’t have to try any harder than he does every day,” Mainieri says. “Alex squeezes every ounce out of his ability that he can every day, so no matter whether you’re playing in Game 7 against the Yankees, or a mid-week game against McNeese State, he doesn’t approach the game any differently. He just needs to relax, enjoy the experience and his talent will show through.”

The Shreveport Times has the full story.