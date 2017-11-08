Bregman breaks down importance of building team chemistry in ‘Rolling Stone’ interview

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to the set of Saturday Night Live, former LSU standout and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has seemingly been everywhere since winning the World Series.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 23-year-old rising star talks about his “crazy whirlwind of events” over the past week and the importance of building team chemistry in the Astros run to the World Series title.

“The clubhouse chemistry was probably one of the best things we had going for us all year long,” he says. “We added some veteran guys in the offseason that really brought this team closer together. The year before we had little cliques and we weren’t as tight knit. The Latin players kind of hung out with the Latin players, the American players hung out with American players.”

That changed this season.

“We had countless team dinners throughout the whole season that we didn’t have last year,” he says. “Also when we’d be on the road and if the team had an off day, we’d all go to dinner together. During team dinners, everyone would have to stand up and speak—and speak in front of the whole team—which is unheard of. We started that after [the first game versus] Seattle, and it made a huge difference.”

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has proclaimed Thursday as a day to honor Bregman and Astros pitcher Ken Giles, both of whom are New Mexico natives.

