BREC superintendent says state audit would be waste of taxpayer dollars

As a Louisiana lawmaker is pushing for an audit of Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department at the Legislature, BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight says such a review is unnecessary and would only waste taxpayer dollars.

In addition to the $80,000 BREC already pays for a routine external audit conducted by Baton Rouge-based Postlethwaite & Netterville, BREC would also have to to fork over $264,000 to fund what McKnight calls “a duplicative effort.” Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera confirms that money would likely come from city-parish taxpayers.

“That amount could otherwise fund the renovation of three neighborhood parks, the operating expenses for one month of summer camp,” says McKnight, further adding the funds could be used to “construct the trail at Greenwood Community Park, fund one month of operations at Liberty Lagoon Water Park or pay the cost of the planned upgrade to Cohn Arboretum.”

But Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge, who authored the resolution for the audit, says that price tag is within the auditor’s purview. Her resolution cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, when the House and Governmental Affairs Committee approved it with a 6-2 vote. The measure still needs full House and Senate approval.

The resolution asks Purpera to conduct a thorough audit of BREC over a five-year period, analyzing the “economy, efficiency, effectiveness or usefulness” of all BREC studies and contracts. The auditor would also report on the progress and any need for future funding for current and proposed projects.

“If you have nothing to hide, then what’s the problem with having your books audited?” Carpenter says, adding, “It’s not just about the zoo. It’s BREC, period.”

Carpenter argues “a second look” at BREC’s finances is necessary, highlighting discrepancies between previous audits and the physical appearances of BREC facilities—which, she says, are worse in the predominantly black north Baton Rouge than in the predominantly white southern parts of the city-parish.

“They have not been transparent—that’s clear,” Carpenter says. “All you need to do is go to the zoo and you can see.”

McKnight maintains her organization is transparent, noting Postlethwaite & Netterville presents the results of BREC’s annual audit during a public meeting each year and also has links to all past audits on the BREC website. The agency has also hired an internal review manager to “self-check” all its processes and procedures, with reports to the BREC Commission each quarter.

Carpenter’s measure comes in the wake of a months-long fight that transpired after BREC proposed moving the zoo from its current location on Thomas Road in north Baton Rouge to a new location in south Baton Rouge. BREC board members voted last month to keep the zoo at its current spot, only for the zoo to lose its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums days later.

The issue was resolved more than a month ago, McKnight says, and the Legislature’s involvement in the management of a local agency is an “unnecessary and wasteful use of their time as well as taxpayer dollars on all levels.”