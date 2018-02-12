BREC selects caterer for Goodwood Library cafe

BREC has signed a lease with local catering company Socially Yours Inc. to become the tenant of the cafe at the Main Library at Goodwood, the final stage of the organization’s revamp of the courtyard area at the library.

BREC spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet says the organization chose Socially Yours because it’s already a BREC-approved caterer and has been one of the agency’s best partners. Socially Yours will offer salads, sandwiches and other food at the cafe, which is adjacent to the Teaching Garden at the library.

The building, a nearly $2 million project that opened in 2014, has meeting space and regularly hosts events like BREC’s conservation camp, business meetings and birthday parties. BREC did not offer a timeline for the renovations on the cafe area, but the permit has been issued. The cafe portion has been vacant since its construction.

“What we did with this cafe building is keep it a blank space that someone could come in and finish construction the way they wanted it to be done,” Michelet says.

The Main Library at Goodwood, a $41 million, 126,000-square-foot project, opened in 2014 next to Independence Park.

The cafe comes on top of an expansion of the botanical gardens and the addition of an outdoor stage at the courtyard area, part of a partnership between BREC and the library.