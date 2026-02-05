BREC launches City-Brooks Park, University Lakes planning efforts

Building on ongoing work at City-Brooks Community Park and the University Lakes, BREC announced Thursday that a study is underway to develop recommendations for a new governance structure, a master plan for City-Brooks Community Park and a concept design for Wampold Beach.

The effort is being led by BREC in partnership with Sasaki, an interdisciplinary architecture, planning and landscape design firm. An 11-member advisory committee comprising BREC representatives and other local organizations and institutions is guiding the process.

Sasaki was awarded the University Lakes project in late 2020, according to its website.

City-Brooks Community Park master plan

Sasaki is developing a master plan to define a long-term vision for City-Brooks Community Park. The plan will account for existing and future uses, including museum expansions, golf course improvements, circulation and connectivity enhancements, and other recreational assets. The effort will also identify key challenges and opportunities as BREC works toward creating a cohesive central park for East Baton Rouge Parish.

University Lakes governance and operations study

The governance and operations and maintenance study will recommend a clear framework for stewardship of the 360-acre University Lakes system. Based on an assessment of existing conditions, peer governance models and projected maintenance needs, the study will guide discussions toward a preferred governance structure and a financial road map to support the park’s long-term sustainability.

Governance options under consideration include:

A single entity responsible for managing and maintaining all property surrounding the lakes.

A two-entity model in which one entity oversees the University Lakes while BREC continues to manage City-Brooks Community Park.

A cooperative agreement among multiple entities that would retain responsibility for their respective properties while contributing to shared standards and funding.

Wampold Beach concept design

The Wampold Beach effort builds on a 2021 concept design and a proposed dredge placement plan from July 2025. The goal is to produce a shovel-ready concept that aligns with current dredging conditions.

The three plans will progress on staggered timelines, with stakeholder meetings addressing the projects collectively while accounting for their different stages of development. Community engagement will take place throughout the spring and summer of this year, beginning with an online survey followed by two public meetings.

The first public survey is available here and will be open through Feb. 27.

Sasaki has designed notable projects in the Capital Region, including the Greenwood Community Park and reimagined zoo project, as well as Plan Baton Rouge III.