BREC Commission to select new superintendent next Friday

Public interviews have been scheduled next week for the four finalists selected to lead BREC. The BREC Commission will vote on its next superintendent at its meeting Friday, Dec. 21.

The interviews will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, Dec. 19, schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m.—Chris Nunes, director of parks and recreation, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.—Carlos Sam, superintendent of schools, East Feliciana Parish

6 p.m.—Corey Wilson, chief of management and business services, BREC

On Thursday, Nicholas Williams, director of parks and recreation for the City of Oakland, California, will interview at 3 p.m.

The commission’s Dec. 21 meeting will start at 9 a.m. The commission will go into executive session to discuss the candidates and then reconvene for a public vote.

After culling through a pool of 27 applicants, search firm Emergent Method recommended three of the four remaining candidates—all but Sam, who was nonetheless recommended by four of the five BREC Commissioners for consideration because of his familiarity with Baton Rouge and leadership experience. The new superintendent would fill the role being vacated by Carolyn McKnight, who is retiring from the position when her contract expires at the end of the year.

The public interviews and meetings will all be held in the BREC Commission Room at Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.