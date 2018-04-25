BRCC, Baton Rouge area businesses partner to offer work opportunities to adults with autism, learning disabilities

Baton Rouge Community College has signed partnerships with 12 regional businesses to provide paid employment and internship opportunities to adults with autism and other learning disabilities.

The Program for Successful Employment at BRCC is a four semester vocational training program for adults ages 18 to 26. Participants in the program are evaluated as both students and prospective employees.

The program—which began in February 2017 with seven students—combines academic and vocational training with work opportunities at area businesses. Upon completion, graduates receive a certificate of employability with a specific concentration based on their career goals.

“The desired outcome of the partnerships is to cultivate relationships with a variety of businesses across a broad cross-section of industries,” BRCC says in a press release. “That way, internship opportunities will be waiting for PSE students once they complete the preliminary training.”

When the program started last year, BRCC’s initial business partners included School Time Uniforms, Our Hope Thrift and Donation Center, and Aramark at Southern University.

Other businesses either hosting interns or scheduled to officially partner with BRCC include UFC Gym, Wild Birds Unlimited, Shamrox Clothing Boutique, the East Baton Rouge Public Library, Gambino’s Bakery, Ink On, Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Tiger Deaux-nuts, and Hammond Aire Auto Spa.

The college says businesses are selected based on students’ career interests and a mutual vision of helping students overcome challenges to maximize their success in transitioning into employment and adult life.