Brandon Dumas sues Southern University

The ongoing saga between Southern University and former employee Brandon Dumas is far from over.

Dumas, who was fired from an administrative post he held at the university last month over allegations concerning a sex tape, today sued the university’s board of supervisors, alleging that he was improperly terminated.

In court documents, Dumas argues that Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton acted unilaterally to terminate him, though Belton is not authorized to do so. The lawsuit contends Belton can simply make recommendations about personnel actions against non-academic, unclassified employees. The board must act on those decisions.

Dumas, who’s also the former chair of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, claims the board failed to follow its bylaws and regulations when it emerged from a closed session at its meeting last month after discussing the circumstances surrounding his termination.

The members, the lawsuit says, did not properly put forth the motions to grant or deny Dumas’ termination appeal and did not act properly to uphold Belton’s decision.

Dumas is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction precluding the board from terminating his employment.