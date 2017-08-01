Branding Baton Rouge: marketing agency hired to tell region’s story

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication with the cost of the Development Counsellors International one-year contract.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Visit Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and the airport have partnered with a national tourism and economic development marketing agency to build up the Capital Region’s brand.

BRAC announced at its monthly meeting today that the group has entered into a one-year media relations contract with New York-based Development Counsellors International (DCI). The contract can be extended for at least two years. Work for the first year of the contract cost $141,900.

Rebecca Gehman, a DCI account manager who creates strategies for communities to brand themselves, was the featured speaker of BRAC’s monthly luncheon. Gehman shared takeaways from DCI’s tour of the Baton Rouge area, a case study on brand building and provided strategies for business and residents to help tell the region’s story.

“Greater national awareness of the Baton Rouge area is a win for everyone,” Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO, says in a prepared statement. “Those who don’t know anything about the region will never visit or invest.

Elevating the region’s external image was identified as a core goal of BRAC’s five-year regional strategic plan, Think Bigger.