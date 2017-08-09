BRAF launches interactive website to help children with developmental disabilities

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today launched a statewide, interactive website that leaders hopes will fill in some of the longstanding gaps in health care access for children with developmental disabilities.

“No matter where you are in the state, if you need help, this is your website,” BRAF Vice President John Spain said at a press conference announcing the initiative.

The website—la.exceptionallives.org—provides parents and caregivers with “how-to” guides to navigate the process of finding help for children with developmental disabilities, along with a database of providers and other resources.

The website is the product of more than two years of work, Spain says, and is led in part by the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, along with several other organizations and nonprofits.

Originally aimed at improving autism services in the Capital Region, the initiative quickly grew to encompass other developmental disabilities and expanded statewide. Matt and Sherri McKay, of All Star Automotive, provided a $150,000 gift to fund the project and will continue to fund updates as needed.

Read more about the project from BRAF.

—Sam Karlin