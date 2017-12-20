Brace for internet ‘fast lanes’ and ‘slow lanes’ in post-net neutrality US

Now that federal telecom regulators have repealed net neutrality, it may be time to brace for the arrival of internet “fast lanes” and “slow lanes.”

The net neutrality rules just voted down by the Federal Communications Commission prohibited such “paid prioritization,” as it’s technically known. That’s when an internet provider such as Verizon or Comcast decides to charge services like YouTube or Amazon for faster access to users. Firms that decline to pay up could wind up in bumper-to-bumper slow lanes.

The Associated Press queried seven major internet providers about their post-net neutrality plans, and all of them equivocated when asked if they might establish fast and slow lanes. None of the seven companies—Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Sprint and T-Mobile—would rule out the possibility. Most merely say they had “no plans” for paid prioritization, and a few declined to answer the question at all.

By contrast, several of these firms promised not to block or slow down specific internet sites and services, two other practices prohibited by the expiring net-neutrality rules. Those rules won’t formally end until sometime in early 2018.

