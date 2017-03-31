BRAC seeking participants for summer internship program

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for a summer program designed to help student interns in the Capital Region succeed in the workplace.

InternBR is a competitive initiative BRAC hosts to give student interns professional development in leadership and communication skills. The program takes place for six weeks in June and July and includes workshops, service events and social events.

“Access to talent is a priority for continued economic growth,” says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp. “Our objective with the InternBR program is not only to complement the on-the-job training students receive through internships, but also to connect millennial talent with all the Capital Region has to offer, ultimately keeping Baton Rouge on their radar as a great place to live and work after graduation.”

Student interns accepted to the program will learn about behavior preferences and leadership systems, workplace and email etiquette, personal branding and interview preparation.

Interested participants must have a summer internship in the Baton Rouge area and be enrolled in a college or university, BRAC says in a news release. All interns must have permission to participate in the program from a direct supervisor.

Applications are open through Sunday, April 30, and the selected candidates will be notified in May. Apply and get more information.