BRAC opens 2018 economic outlook survey

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is compiling its annual Capital Region Economic Outlook, releasing today a survey to find out how area businesses fared during the past year and what they expect in the year ahead.

“We rely on the input of business owners and leaders in compiling this tool,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says in the statement. “Through the survey responses, we receive first-hand input on key indicators that together illustrate the direction of the regional economy. More responses mean we will be able to better plan and prepare, and so will regional businesses.”

The online survey, which consists of 13 questions, will remain open through Friday, Nov. 10. BRAC has produced the annual economic outlook since 2007.

The chamber will present the 2018 Capital Region Economic Outlook on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at its regional stakeholders’ breakfast.

See the full survey.