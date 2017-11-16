BRAC begins $3.5M renovation, expansion of downtown office

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has embarked on a $3.5 million renovation and expansion of its downtown office, transforming the building in a modern business hub that will become the Center for Economic Development.

The renovation project calls for completely reimagining the space to have expansive meeting rooms, high-tech presentation space and an open floor plan with collaborative work stations, BRAC says in a news release issued today. The expansion will add 1,950 square feet to the building.

The center will be the anchor facility for the Capital Region’s business community, BRAC CEO and President Adam Knapp says in the release. Doors are expected to open next summer.

“A new, visionary design for BRAC’s office will better enable us to engage and support the business community and lead economic development in the region,” Knapp says.

BRAC sought a commercial remodeling permit for its downtown office in August, but declined to provide details of the project at that time. The permit was granted last month. During the remodel, BRAC employees will work out of the Chase South Tower.

As part of the renovation, the BRAC building also will get a new courtyard and a large conference center for board meetings and training sessions.

“The flexibility and additional space will make possible new partnerships with small business and entrepreneurial training programs, research resources for businesses, and other nonprofits,” BRAC says.

BRAC’s office was built at the intersection of Laurel and 6th streets in 1955 and was last renovated in the mid-1980s. Milton J. Womack has been hired as the contractor for the current renovation project. WHLC is the architecture firm.

A fundraising campaign also is underway to help pay for the renovation, with commitments to date nearing $1 million. Supporters include Business Report, Capital One Bank, Cox Communications, Entergy Louisiana, Don Gerald, Sr., J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, and Manship Media.

Take a virtual tour of the BRAC’s renovated office.

—Alexandria Burris