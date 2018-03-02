Bluebonnet shopping center sells for $4.3M

The owner of Thai Kitchen has purchased a mixed-use shopping center on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $4.3 million.

Sam K & P Enterprises, a limited liability company owned by Kiatisak Sanguanruang, bought the 30,000-square-foot commercial development from Casso Entreprises on Wednesday, according to sales documents. Casso is owned by Coy Casso of Prairieville. Ken Jacobsmeyer of Marcus & Millichap Baton Rouge represented the seller. Chris Shaheen, also of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer.

The Bluebonnet Boulevard shopping center is located along a high traffic commercial corridor situated between Highland Road and Burbank Drive.

Rental rates for new retail being constructed in the area range from the mid $20s and low $30s per square foot making the deal attractive for the buyer in the long term, Shaheen says. The overall average rent in Bluebonnet Boulevard shopping center is about $14 per square foot.

Rental rates will not be drastically raised, but leases will be restructured, Shaheen says. The shopping center also is in a good condition, another plus for the buyer.

Tenants include La Carreta Mexican Cuisine, Subway, Lewis Companies, North American Auto Finance, a health and fitness club, and a cosmetic and family dentistry, among others. About 5,000 square feet of space is vacant.