Bluebonnet office building sells for $815K

An office building in the Oaks at Bluebonnet Office Park has sold for $815,000 in a deal that closed Thursday.

EJW Properties bought the three-unit office building, between Oliphant Road and Jefferson Highway, from T.A. Breaux Investments LLC, represented by Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust & Associates.

The seller previously occupied the office space and offered it for lease or sale after moving out, Guidry says.

TitlePlus, a local real estate title company with five locations in the Baton Rouge area, leases one suite in the 4,864-square-foot building. The new buyer will occupy the remaining space, Guidry adds.

Alex Knight of NAI/Latter & Blum-Donnie Jarreau Real Estate represented EJW Properties, owned by Sean Wendell.

—Alexandria Burris