How Blink Boutique uses Instagram to drive sales

When Alex Zuniga isn’t scouting out the latest trends in women’s fashion or ensuring that Blink Boutique’s six shops maintain continuity in appearance, she’s putting in extra work on Instagram.

Zuniga is one of Blink’s co-owners—and as Business Report details in its latest Entrepreneur feature—one of her many tasks is ensuring the boutique has a well-run social media operation.

“Our focus is to have a really good image on our social media because Instagram is really driving sales right now,” says Zuniga, who oversees photo shoots with models wearing looks customers will find in Blink stores or that they can buy via Instagram.

Fast fashion helps drive the Blink brand so Zuniga is constantly striving to keep up with the latest trends. “It was much easier when I was younger,” she says.

These days, Zuniga draws inspiration from high-end designers. And this winter, she says, Blink customers can expect to find trends like velvet clothing, embroidered booties and feathered earrings in stores.

It was Zuniga’s keen eye for fashion that helped her land the gig as co-owner of Blink Boutique. A New Orleans-native, Zuniga began working as a Blink sales clerk shortly after graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2011. A few months in, Blink’s two owners approached her about becoming a partner in the business.

“They said, ‘We really see something in you,’” she recalls.

Zuniga never dreamed of owning her own business. Still, she jumped at the chance to secure a business loan and move to Baton Rouge to open her first Blink location in Towne Center in 2011.

A year later, she opened a second location on Highland Road and in 2016 transformed the partners’ adjacent Jean Therapy venture into the LSU-inspired Blink Purple and Gold Boutique.

