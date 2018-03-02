Once blighted, newly restored Downtown East property touted as redevelopment model in Baton Rouge

Local officials are holding up a residential property that was on the city-parish condemnation list before being transformed into a new affordable housing project in Downtown East as a model for fighting blight and redeveloping Baton Rouge’s inner core.

Collis Temple Jr., a longtime developer and community leader, unveiled the completed large residential development on South 11th Street today. The home now features four newly refurbished, affordable apartment units.

Temple bought the building more than two decades ago and ran it as a group home for indigent children before it fell into disrepair. Efforts to get the blighted structure torn down were thwarted because it is a historic building, he says. Temple then partnered with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to utilize a new program called NOAH—the Nonprofit Open Cycle Affordable Housing Program—to land a $400,000 grant and do a $500,000 renovation to the building.

“We can use a model like this and others to transform neighborhoods all over Baton Rouge,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said at a ribbon-cutting held earlier today. “This is a demonstration of progress in our city.”

The unveiling came one day after Broome held her first blight strike force meeting, aimed at finding ways to improve blighted neighborhoods. A number of other efforts are underway to tackle the issue, which has taken on a new tenor in recent months (Read the current Business Report cover story, which takes a deep dive into the city’s longstanding problems with blight, litter and visual pollution).

But Broome noted Temple’s project goes beyond blight eradication; instead of demolishing the building, it has been put back into commerce, while also offering badly-needed affordable housing.

Temple’s project is the first to utilize the NOAH program, which LHC Chief Operating Officer Bradley Sweazy says offers developers an easier way to land federal funding than the traditional grant process. It’s geared toward smaller residential projects, with a maximum grant amount of $400,000. LHC dedicated $4 million in federal funds to the program last year.

While relatively small, the residential project is at the intersection of several important initiatives, including an increased focus on Downtown East. Dyke Nelson, the architect of the project, is developing the Electric Depot project nearby. To connect the neighborhood along Louisiana Avenue to Government Street—currently undergoing a so-called road diet—the Downtown Development District is currently moving forward with the Louisiana Avenue Connector.



Downtown East last year began contributing to the DDD tax base, and the group is taking a keen interest in the area, which serves as a gateway to the increasingly commercialized Mid City core. DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer previewed his vision for the area today, where the CBD is connected to Mid City through a thriving Downtown East full of revitalized neighborhoods.

“This is how it begins, one property at a time,” he said. “I get more excited than anything to see the first initial investment.”