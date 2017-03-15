Bistro Byronz owners opening new tarte flambée concept in Willow Grove

The owners of Bistro Byronz are opening a new concept restaurant in Willow Grove that will feature tarte flambées, an Alsatian-style pizza made on flatbread and typically topped with a white cheese.

The new restaurant will be called Flambée Café, and will be located in building three in the Village at Willow Grove, the commercial portion of developer Richard Carmouche’s planned unit development on Perkins Road.

Flambée Café will be the second restaurant in Willow Grove for the Byronz Restaurant Family LLC. It also owns and operates a Bistro Byronz location in Willow Grove. The two restaurants will be across the plaza from one another. Carmouche is an investor in both.

“I think it’s going to be great for Baton Rouge,” he says. “It’s not just another pizza parlor.”

While tarte flambée offerings will be the centerpiece of the menu, Flambée Café will also offer “tartines,” or French-style sandwiches; fire-roasted Pots de Feu, including Meatball Bourguignon and Coq au Vin Blanc; and a selection of French inspired salads.

“We didn’t think the world needed just another pizza joint,” says Chief Operating Officer Brock Kantrow. “But with the incredible demand and growth in this segment of the restaurant industry, we saw opportunity to create something distinctly different. Our tarte flambées are our innovative take on the super hot pizza craze, based on the authentic French recipe, but with a signature Louisiana twist.”

The new restaurant will be about 2,300 square feet. It is scheduled to open in mid-May.

—Stephanie Riegel