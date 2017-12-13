Birth Center of Baton Rouge relocating to new facility on Woman’s Hospital campus

The Birth Center of Baton Rouge, an accredited freestanding out-of-hospital childbirth center for women with low-risk pregnancies, will relocate from its current location on Picardy Lane to the Woman’s Hospital campus next year.

The center, which follows the Midwives Model of Care, will move into a 6,000- to 7,000-square-foot building the Woman’s Hospital Foundation is constructing on the hospital’s campus at Airline Highway and Stumberg Lane.

The foundation purchased about four acres off Rue de la Vie last week from Briarwood Investment Group, a limited liability company managed by Dr. Ellis Schwartzenburg, for $882,981.

Construction will begin as soon as permits are acquired from the city-parish and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over a ditch running through the property, says Stan Shelton, Woman’s Hospital senior vice president of planning, development and construction.

The work should take about eight-and-a-half months to complete, with the center opening in the late summer or early fall, Shelton says. Arkel Construction is the general contractor.

Woman’s has not purchased the Birth Center of Baton Rouge. Rather, the hospital will be its landlord. The center’s founding physician Dr. Ryan Dickerson, an OB/GYN who sold 40% of it to a separate OB/GYN group last year, says the center’s new building will be about 25% larger than the Picardy Lane location.

The Birth Center of Baton Rouge has handled approximately 250 births since opening about four years ago, Dickerson says. And following the Midwives Model of Care, all deliveries are performed by midwives. Dickerson oversees the midwives, but he does not deliver babies there. He is, however, available when mothers with high-risk pregnancies need a hospital referral.

Dickerson, who has a separate practice, says he founded the Birth Center of Baton Rouge to give expecting mothers in the region access to additional childbirth options. Women seeking less expensive alternatives to traditional hospital care—especially in an era of high deductible health plans—and concerned about the over-medicalization of childbirth are turning to birth centers for care, Dickerson says. The Birth Center of Baton Rouge is not for women with high-risk pregnancies, he adds.

“It’s completely natural birthing. There are no pain medications,” he says, adding that moving to Woman’s Hospital campus will raise the center’s profile in the Capital Region. “It brings us from the fringes and squarely to the mainstream. Many women have felt that Woman’s Hospital is the place to have a baby. By being on the campus of Woman’s … they would become the destination for the lowest of low-risk births to the highest of high-risk births.”

The Birth Center’s new facility will have a home-like feel, Dickerson says. Expectant mothers will have access to views of nearby lakes and the center’s courtyards. There will be floor-to-ceiling windows, private birth suites and tubs for women interested in water births, he adds.

“It’s going to work itself into the architecture of the modern campus,” he says. “We believe birth centers are maxi homes—not miniature hospitals.”

