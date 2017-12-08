Billy Heroman’s opening new Perkins Road store

Billy Heroman’s Flowers & Gifts Plantscaping is planning a new location in the Belle Maison Shopping Center on Perkins Road, in the space formerly occupied by Red Door Interiors. Blue Meadow, a limited liability company managed by William J. “Buzzy” Heroman Jr., acquired the shopping center for roughly $1.54 million in a deal that closed Wednesday. The seller is Oaklaine Development LLC.

Heroman says the company is excited about opening another large location in Baton Rouge—especially in the southeastern part of the city, where it has a strong customer base.

“We’ve needed to be out there for 15 years,” he says, adding that they jumped on the opportunity to acquire the shopping center when Red Door Interiors announced its closure in August.

“It just seemed perfect,” Heroman says. “There are four other tenants and close to 9,000 square feet in the middle.”

The center’s main retail strip is 17,322 square feet. An office warehouse at the back of the site—which spans about 1.32 acres—offers an additional 10,000 square feet for Heroman’s to use.

That’s more than enough for a store that’s grown to capacity at its North Harrell’s Ferry Road shop. Heroman says that store is approximately 26,000 square feet and has five greenhouses on seven acres. The shop sells flowers, gifts and accessories, and plants.

Heroman says he wants to duplicate the product mix available at the Harrell’s Ferry Road shop at the new full-service Perkins Road location and add a few extras. He currently doesn’t have a timeline for when the new shop will open. After all, it’s in the midst of the busy holiday season.

Once things settle, Heroman says he can turn his thoughts to developing a planning for the store. He hopes to slowly start moving in after Christmas and intends on going to market in January to buy fixtures and other items.

“It’s more important to do it right,” he says about opening the Perkins Road store. “I don’t want to rush out there for a couple of tables.”

Chad Ortte advised Heroman’s on the property’s acquisition and investment. Evan Scroggs of Latter & Blum represented the seller, Oaklaine Development.

—Alexandria Burris