Billy Heroman’s acquires Coles’ Floral Design

Billy Heroman’s Flowerland Inc. has acquired Coles’ Floral Design on Coursey Blvd for an undisclosed purchase price.

In a letter sent to customers, Coles’ co-owner Joni Russo says she is retiring from the florist shop, effective July 21, and will partner with Billy Heroman’s Flowerland.

“I am thrilled that my entire staff has joined with members of Billy Heroman’s Flowerland team to continue to serve you,” the letter says. “Having spent the bulk of my professional life—more than 39 years—working to satisfy your floral needs and earn your trust and loyalty, it was imperative to me that I leave you in a good hands as this transition occurs.”

Russo, when reached by Daily Report, declined immediate comment.

The acquisition of Coles’, says Buzzy Heroman, CEO and president of Billy Heroman’s, is the company’s fifth in nine years.

“It was mutually good for all of us,” he says. “Those two owners—Joni Russo and Dennis Hargroder— … know me and they trust me. They know that I’m going to take care of the customers and the team.”

Coles’ employees are now working for Billy Heroman’s, says Heroman, adding, “Every time there’s a acquisition we keep them.”

Monday was their first day with Billy Heroman’s, though employees will continue answering calls under the Coles’ name so that customers will have time to adjust and get comfortable with the change. This should continue for a few months, Heroman says.

The Coles’ Floral Design website already redirects to Billy Heroman’s website.

Russo’s letter invites customers to contact her or Heroman if they have questions.

“Billy Heroman’s is a recognized community leader and respected horticulture firm, operating flower shops, greenhouses and a commercial plantscaping division for more than sixty years,” Russo’s letter says. “As such, I am extremely comfortable guaranteeing that you will continue to receive the exceptional professional service and high quality products that you are used to.”