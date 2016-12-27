Trump’s win could usher in housing boom, Nobel laureate says

Donald Trump’s unexpected victory in the November presidential election could prove a pivotal moment for the U.S. housing market, according to economist and Nobel laureate Robert Shiller.

“I think we’re at a turning point. The numbers that we’re reporting today are October, before the Trump election, and everything looks different now,” Shiller tells Bloomberg. “There might be a Trump boom coming.”

Standard & Poor’s CoreLogic Case-Shiller data released earlier today shows that home prices in 20 U.S. cities maintained a steady pace of increases in October, rising by 5.1%, while a gauge of nationwide property values rose by the most since mid-2014.

Shiller, a professor of economics at Yale University, says that this trend might continue, or it might accelerate.

“I’m not forecasting a boom. I find it very hard to forecast at this point in our history because it’s such an important change in government and we just don’t know where it’s going,” he says. “I want to see Trump’s actual policies and see how successful he is in getting them through.”

Bond yields and the dollar have risen since Trump secured the White House on Nov. 8 as investors bet he’ll follow through on campaign promises to cut taxes, ease regulations and spend billions of dollars on U.S. infrastructure upgrades.

Bloomberg has the full story.