A Better Ascension lauds ‘next step’ in parish manager push, aims for December ballot

The group backing a proposal to change the Ascension Parish form of government from an elected parish president to an appointed parish manager is applauding the Parish Council’s move to study that and other ideas through a charter committee over the next three months.

A Better Ascension, formed by a group of business executives last February, has been pushing for more than a year to install a parish manager to replace the local executive branch. The Parish Council’s move Thursday means a committee composed of council members or their designees and the parish president or his designee will begin the 90-day task of studying the parish charter in March.

“We’re very excited. We feel like this is the next step to getting it on the ballot,” says ABA spokesman J Hudson. “The council vote was eight to one. The council people are overwhelmingly in favor of exploring a new form of government.”

ABA said last month it supported the creation of a charter commission and was aiming for the fall ballot to present the idea to the public.

The charter committee created Thursday is set to finish its work by May 31, and proposed changes would require approval from the full council. Hudson says the measure probably won’t make the November ballot, and now the group is pushing for the December ballot.

The Parish Council will study other parts of the charter as well, and at least one council member said last month he hoped to cook up a compromise after getting pushback from constituents on the parish manager proposal. The one member to vote against creating the charter committee was Doc Satterlee, who has been an outspoken opponent of the idea.

Several council members wouldn’t say where they stood on the proposal when asked in January, and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment this morning.

ABA argues the move would create a more efficient and less corrupt government and points to other counties throughout the U.S. that have made similar moves. Critics say the idea is a knee-jerk reaction to the troubles of current Parish President Kenny Matassa, who is under indictment on bribery charges, and say the shift would take away a key tenant of the democratic process.