Best-selling author, marketing guru Ryan Holiday to deliver BREW keynote

Marketing guru and best-selling author Ryan Holiday will reveal how to create and market brands that stand the test of time as a keynote speaker of this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

The seventh annual BREW event, which kicks off Tuesday in downtown Baton Rouge, will showcase local businesses, feature panel discussions, offer networking opportunities and wrap up with a pitch competition Thursday evening, featuring three local startups: SellSwipe, The Healing Sole and Aqua Pak.

Holiday—author of The Daily Stoic and Trust Me, I’m Lying, among others—will discuss his latest book, Perennial Seller, which explores why some creative works achieve longevity, while others perish after initial success. The New York Times has described Holiday as “a sought-after guru to NFL coaches, Olympians, hip-hop stars and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.” He will speak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Manship Theatre.

BREW will also feature keynote speaker and cyber security expert Jeff Moulton, who is the executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training as well as the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU. His address will offer tips to protect businesses of all sizes from cyber threats.

A $20 ticket will get you into all BREW events. Register here to attend and check out a full lineup of events. Additional event highlights include:

“Elevate Your Brand,” a women in business conversation led by local leadership expert Dima Ghawi

Arts Entrepreneur Summit hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

Small-group huddles on everything from virtual reality to business development

Lunch lottery meetings for attendees to connect around the tables of downtown restaurants

EO Accelerator Test Drive

BREW wraps up with this year’s final PitchBR competition Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre. The CEOs of SellSwipe, The Healing Sole and Aqua Pak will pitch their product or service to a live audience. The winner will advance to a private due-diligence phase and may receive an investment of up to $50,000 from sponsor Innovation Catalyst.