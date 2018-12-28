‘Best of 225 This Week:’ How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge  

From Red Stick Revelry and rooftop parties to a Great Gatsby-themed dinner and burlesque-style variety show, Baton Rouge has a wide variety of options for those still making New Year’s Eve plans.

225 has compiled a list of where you can ring in 2019 in the Capital City.

Top of the list is Red Stick Revelry downtown, which aims to be your one-stop shop for all things New Year’s in Baton Rouge. This Visit Baton Rouge event is a multi-faceted extravaganza complete with live music, fireworks and a brand-new laser light show.



The main festivities at North Boulevard Town Square will begin at 9 p.m., when six 3D lasers will project over the audience while synchronized to live music. As midnight strikes, the light show will be accompanied by the ceremonial dropping of the Red Stick and a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

