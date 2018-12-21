‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Downtown Baton Rouge lights up for the holidays

The Raising Cane’s River Center is launching its Ice Skating on the River event tonight, with skating open for 90 minute sessions every day through New Year’s Eve, 225 reports.



The 10-day ice skating extravaganza, sponsored by Cirque du Soleil, will see the arena transform into a “winter wonderland.” Tickets are $12 to $14 per person, and special group prices are available for parties larger than 10 people. Tickets can be purchased online.

On Sunday, you can attend the holiday light displays and festive activities at Baton Rouge General’s Family Night. The hospital’s “winter funderland” event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at 8585 Picardy Ave., featuring real snow, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, music courtesy of United We Jam, local food trucks, hot cocoa and more.

