‘Best of 225 This Week’: What’s on tap for Memorial Day weekend in Baton Rouge

From patriotic displays and outdoor concerts to taco tastings and beer festivals, Baton Rouge is offering up a little something for everyone this Memorial Day weekend.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the holiday weekend events kicked off this morning with the annual planting of about 11,000 American flags in front of the Louisiana State Capitol. A ceremony will also be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Capitol to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. A closing ceremony will be held on Memorial Day at 4 p.m.

This evening, BREC hosts a free screening of Mrs. Doubtfire at the Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., and its first-ever SummerFest at Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. The waterpark will be filled with princesses, pirates and mermaids for an evening of swimming, food and more. Tickets are $25 per person, and space is limited for the event, which takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Among the events taking place Saturday is the Insane Inflatable 5k, a wild obstacle course run through ”the world’s largest and most extreme inflatables.” The 5k takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Airline Highway Parish Park, 17200 Airline Hwy. Cost of registration ranges from $60 to $100. Get complete details. Also Saturday, the Draft House at 421 Third St. hosts its Beer Fest, featuring a variety of local and foreign brews, live music, games and a dog-friendly environment.

On Sunday, Gov’t Taco and Gnarly Barley take over The Overpass Merchant’s kitchen and taps from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and The Lodges at 777, 777 Ben Hur Road, kicks off its summer movie series.

Among the events taking place on Memorial Day, The Baton Rouge Concert Band will be playing at North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd., in honor of men and women who’ve served our country. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to enjoy American classics and patriotic tunes at the free event, which takes place from 7 to 8 p.m.

Elsewhere in the Capital Region, the annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is taking place today through Sunday at at 219 S. Irma Blvd.

See the Best of 225 This Week complete listing of events taking place this Memorial Day weekend, which includes a look at what’s going on in the New Orleans and Lafayette areas.

