‘Best of 225 This Week’: What’s happening in Baton Rouge this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and next, check out the brand new Best of 225 This Week free e-newsletter.

The 225 staff has compiled a list of upcoming events and fun activities taking place in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas this weekend and beyond.

For starters, the Baton Rouge Arts Market returns on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on 5th Street, between Laurel and Main street, in downtown Baton Rouge. The arts market takes place on the first Saturday of every month and is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market.

If sports are more your thing, head out to the fifth annual Engineering Softball Classic at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Villa BREC Complex, 2615 Oak Villa Blvd. The tournament brings together teams from local engineering and industrial construction companies to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Also on Saturday, get dolled up for Derby Day at Galatoire’s Bistro, where you can partake in complimentary tea sandwiches and cocktails. The event is from noon to 10 p.m. at 3535 Perkins Road.

Your weekend doesn’t have to end early. Lace up your sneakers for the Girls on the Run 5K at Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Sunday. Men, women and children of all ages can participate. Starting time for the race is 2 p.m. Register and get more information.

Also, head downtown for Free First Sunday, when admission is free at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, the LSU Museum of Art, the USS Kidd and the Capitol Park Museum.

And if you’re looking for live music, head south to New Orleans on Tuesday, May 9, to watch The Weeknd take the stage at the Smoothie King Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m on Tuesday. Ticket prices vary.

