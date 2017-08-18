‘Best of 225 This Week’: Where and when to watch the solar eclipse in Baton Rouge

A total solar eclipse will move across the contiguous United States on Monday, Aug. 21, casting millions of Americans in darkness as the moon completely covers the sun. And though Baton Rouge is not in the direct path of the eclipse, you can still take part in the rare celestial event, Best of 225 This Week reports.

“With Baton Rouge positioned for only a partial eclipse, we can expect the best views of this multi-hour event noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday as the sun reaches its highest point in the sky,” the e-newsletter says. “Baton Rouge’s maximum eclipse will show the moon covering about 75 percent of the sun and occur at approximately 1:26 p.m.”

If you’re determined to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, head over to the BREC’s Highland Road Park Observatory or The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, both of which are hosting viewing events.

The observatory will have live feeds showing views of the eclipse in different parts of the country in addition to providing telescopic and projection views of the sun from Baton Rouge, Best of 225 This Week reports. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, which will be closed during the event, is positioning staff up on the Mississippi River levee behind its planetarium theater for a similar viewing event taking place from noon to 2 p.m.

But remember: If you choose to be skygazer on Monday, do so safely. Never look directly at the sun.

Read the full story to find out which items you can use to view the eclipse and to find out about special events taking place on Monday in honor of the event.