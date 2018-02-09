‘Best of 225 This Week’: There’s more than Mardi Gras going on in Baton Rouge

With all the hoopla surrounding Mardi Gras, it can be easy to forget about all the other activities taking place this weekend and next week in Baton Rouge. But as Best of 225 This Week reports, there’s still plenty to do if you’re all partied out but still want to go out.

Grab a fishing pole and head over to the pond at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park on Tuesday, where BREC Conservation and BREC Outdoor Adventure are joining forces for Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo.

The pond will be stocked with catfish and fishermen can keep whatever they reel in. Awards will be given out to the fishermen who reel in the biggest, smallest and most fish. Other activities include arts and crafts, a casting game and Mardi Gras parade. The free event—taking place from 8 to 11 a.m.—gives families the opportunities to get outdoors during the Mardi Gras break. Registration is required. Get more information.

And don’t forget that next Wednesday is Valentine’s Day. Celebrate with Grammy Award winning singer and 2018 Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige, who will be belting out tunes at a concert starting at 7 p.m. at Raising Cane’s River Center. Tickets range in price from $50 to $89. Get more information.

