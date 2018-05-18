‘Best of 225 This Week’: Soul Food Festival, Movies & Music on the Lawn and a royal wedding

Whether you’re planning on digging into some Southern favorites at the Soul Food Festival downtown this weekend or waking up before dawn on Saturday to watch Prince Harry get hitched, there’s a lot of options or fun in Baton Rouge this weekend.



Events start this evening with the first film screening of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies and Music on the Lawn’s 20th season. As Best of 225 This Week reports, this summer’s theme is popular silent films, and tonight’s will be The Phantom of the Opera, released in 1925.



All of the films this Movies and Music season will be accompanied by local bands, who’ll perform a brand new score during the film. Tonight’s band is Neon Mountain.



If silent films from generations past aren’t your cup of tea, you can head over to The Londoner on Sherwood Forest Blvd. from 4 a.m. to noon on Saturday to watch Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle get married. It’ll be midmorning across the pond, but early enough here you can crawl back in bed for a nap after it’s through.

The pub will be serving its regular brunch menu of omelettes, eggs benedict and shepherd’s pie.

Meanwhile in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, the inaugural Soul Food Festival gets underway at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Plaza.

On Saturday, chefs will compete for the best vegetables and entrees. The free and family friendly festival continues on Sunday, when chefs will be judged on their desserts, appetizers and miscellaneous dishes.



Also during the feastival, Chicken Shack owner Joe Delpit will be given the Pioneer Award in acknowledgment of his contributions to the soul food industry.

TV personality Whitney Vann, Miss Black Louisiana Makeva Armant, Executive Director of Miss Black Empowerment Nikia Wilson-Nelson, culinary school graduate Lacey Lay Hall and cooking enthusiasts Chara Sibley and Cheryl Washington will be judging the chef’s performance, but all festival attendees will be able snack on food from a variety of vendors. Two different VIP packages, which provide unlimited food and drinks, are available for $25 and $100.



The Frying Station, Beard Sweets, The Big Cheesy, Super J’s Kettle Korn, C&C Pies, Oh Yea Cajun Style Food Services LLC, Java Mama and Hope’s Kitchen Eateries will all be there, along with a blues, soul and gospel musicians.

