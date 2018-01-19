‘Best of 225 This Week’: Plan ahead with this 2018 Mardi Gras calendar

With the new year moving ahead, it’s time to start strategizing about how to increase your supply of Mardi Gras beads and throws. There will be plenty of opportunities to score doubloons, beads and stuff animals in Baton Rouge; if you know when and where the krewes will party and roll.

To help with the planning, Best of 225 This Week has compiled a list of Mardi Gras parades, balls and other festivities taking place in the Capital City.

Kick off the season with the Krewe of Mutts parade on Sunday, Jan. 28. This year’s theme is Paws Around the World. The parade rolls at 2 p.m., but festivities last nearly all day, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m.

Celebrate with the ladies of the Krewe of Artemis. The women-only krewe rolls through downtown at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. The parade includes more than 100 units, 17 of which will be in true New Orleans style.

If you’d rather dance the night away, head over to the Belle of Baton Rouge Capital Artium for the NAACP Mardi Gras Ball, also on Feb. 2. You can enjoy music and food in addition to dancing. Tickets cost $60.

View the full calendar, which includes parades for the Krewe of Orion, Southdowns, Mid City, Spanish Town and the fifth annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.