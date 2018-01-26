‘Best of 225 This Week’: Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through Baton Rouge Sunday

The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is inviting pet lovers to come together this Sunday for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade.

The parade rolls through downtown at 2 p.m., making its way along North Boulevard and Convention Street between 4th and 7th streets, Best of 225 This Week reports.

Along with the parade, attendees can head over to North Boulevard Town Square between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Bark in the Park, which includes shopping, live demonstrations, helpful pet info, and food for attendees and their pets. A costume and float contest also is taking place at noon on the Town Square stage.

With a “Paws Around the World” theme, local pet owners and their pets will have no shortage of costume options. Event proceeds will benefit the CAAWS Spay/Neuter Program, which helps keep the Baton Rouge pet population down.

