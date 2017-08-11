‘Best of 225 This Week’: Mid City Makers Market returns Saturday

Makers from the Baton Rouge area will be offering up everything from locally-produced honey to handcrafted woodworks when the Mid City Makers Market returns to the corner of Government and Eugene streets on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Best of 225 This Week reports the indie gathering is the brainchild of Mimosa Handcrafted maven Madeline Ellis. After hosting an inaugural event in December, the market has become one of the most buzzed-about maker events in the Capital City.

“Once we started to think that this could be a thing we would do more than once, we thought, ‘What is the void in Baton Rouge that we want to go to?’” Ellis says. “We were thinking in terms of entertainment and experiences we want to have with family and friends, so we filled it in that way. We want to go shopping, but what is there to do beyond that—whether it’s food or music.”

Mid City Makers Market—which also features live music and local eats—will feature more than 30 vendors.

Not only do residents of the surrounding Mid City neighborhoods flock to the market, but it also draws crowds from all over the city into a rapidly redeveloping area. Pink Elephant Antiques and The Collective art studio and gallery opened nearby within the last year, and the New Orleans-based French Truck Coffee opened its first Baton Rouge shop last week just two blocks away.

Read the full story