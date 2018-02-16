‘Best of 225 This Week’: Mardi Gras Mambo runs through Baton Rouge on Saturday

Carnival season is over, but this Saturday you’ll have the chance to get in one last Mardi Gras hurrah at the 20th annual Mardi Gras Mambo 10k, 15k and Fun Run, Best of 225 This Week reports.

The race, from 8 a.m. to noon, begins at North Boulevard Town Square and is the official qualifier for the Crescent City Classic. There’s still time to enter to run, but registration ends today. Fees differ according to the length of the race.

The 15k takes runners through downtown Baton Rouge and the Historic Garden District. The 10k follows a similar course. The one-mile Fun Run is geared toward getting kids interested in living a healthy lifestyle. Prizes will be awarded to the first four finishers, and food from local vendors like Rotolo’s Craft & Crust and Lava Cantina will be available after the race.

Register here and get more information.