‘Best of 225 This Week’: Mardi Gras krewes taking over downtown Baton Rouge this weekend

The good times will roll in Baton Rouge this weekend as the Krewes of Artemis, Mystique and Orion weave their way through downtown.

The Krewe of Artemis—Baton Rouge’s first all-female krewe—kicks off at 6:30 p.m. today on River Road with more than 100 units, 10 local marching bands and 17 floats in a classic New Orleans style.

The ladies of Artemis, Best of 225 This Week reports, will toss themed throws, beads, footballs, tambourines, stuffed animals as well as their signature high-heeled shoe.

Continue partying on Saturday with the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, which rolls at 2 p.m. downtown. The krewe celebrates the city as a whole, and this year the Krewes of Iduna and de Halcyon will roll with Mystique.

The 19th annual Krewe of Orion parade also rolls on Saturday, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. as it heads down River Road. Floats will appear to travel through time in accordance with this year’s theme, “Orion’s Time Travels.” Revelers can expect to catch themed medallions, footballs, cups, plush items, doubloons, lighted throws and beads.

