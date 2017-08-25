‘Best of 225 This Week’: Main Library to host meetup for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, swing by the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight to partake in some jousting—with pool noodles, of course—and do-it-yourself crafts.

The library is inviting fans of the hit HBO show to a free, special after-hours extravaganza, Best of 225 This Week reports. This meetup event includes an appearance by members of the local Society for Creative Anachronisms. You can also create Thrones families’ crests and let everyone know which house you support.

A trivia competition is planned, so you should probably exclude anyone who knows nothing from your team. Attendees are welcome to wear period costumes or dress as their favorite Game of Thrones characters. All costumes should be family friendly—so Joffreys, Ramsays and Eurons are not welcome. And please leave all direwolves, dragons and bears at home.

