‘Best of 225 This Week’: Live After Five, Arts Market, Derby Day and more

Whether you’re planning on dusting off your fanciest hat for Derby Day or slipping into your best dancing shoes, there’s plenty to do in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Events start this evening, with the last Live After Five concert of the season. As Best of 225 This Week reports, high-energy cover band After 8 takes the stage from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza to belt out a repertoire of hits from all genres and eras.

The band’s playlist includes songs like “Love Shack” by the B-52’s to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake. Sponsored by the Downtown Business Association, Live After Five is a free outdoor concert series taking place each spring and fall, bringing more than 100,000 concertgoers each year. Get more information.

Rise early Saturday morning to stroll through the open-air Baton Rouge Arts Market—back for the first time since March.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the market is held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market downtown and provides entrepreneurial opportunities to established and up-and-coming artists.

This month’s market features student musicians from East Baton Rouge’s Talented Music Program, and the Afterschool Alliance Advocacy will set up a booth with informational materials and activities to engage the community.

A variety of handmade arts and crafts, including pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture and hand-bound books, will all be available. Get more information.

Also on Saturday, get a feel for a day at the races by heading to the annual Derby Day event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farr Park Equestrian Center on River Road. The event includes activities for adults and kids and live music. The race will be streamed live outside on the big screen. Crawfish, beer and mint juleps will be served. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for children 12 and younger.

