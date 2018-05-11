‘Best of 225 This Week’: Hot Art Cool Nights returns to Mid City tonight

Local artists and entrepreneurs will line the streets of Mid City this evening for the 15th annual Hot Art Cool Nights event.

As the Best of 225 This Week reports, the art hop aims to showcase artwork from up-and-coming and well-known artists, sculptors, painters, musicians, photographers and jewelry designers.

Presented by Mid City Merchants, the event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Artists such as Terri Dakmak, Thomas Wimberly and Jodie Kimball will have booths set up at participating bars, businesses and restaurants along the Mid City corridor.

Throughout the night, attendees can catch a free shuttle bus that stops throughout the route, or hop in a discounted Uber. Festival proceeds will help purchase public art for the Mid City area.

Check out a map of the route and read a 225 preview of all the new restaurants and food purveyors that will be participating this year, including White Star Market, which also opens today.

