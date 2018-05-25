‘Best of 225 This Week’: Hit up a festival, say farewell to Atomic Pop Shop over holiday weekend

It may be pouring rain most of this weekend, but that’s no reason not to go out and take advantage of the long holiday weekend, especially when there’s jambalaya to be eaten, a record store to celebrate and the new Art to Music Festival taking place downtown.

Starting Saturday, you can make the short trip to Gonzales for the 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival, where cooking competitions, music performances, a carnival and a 5K run are all on tap. Find the full schedule of events here.

Later Saturday, Atomic Pop Shop owner Kerry Beary on Government Street is hosting a “Goodbye Bash” from 6 to 9 p.m. There’ll be food, drinks and one last time to grab a new vinyl record before the shop closes for about a week. The store will reopen as Pop Shop Records on June 2, under new ownership. Find out more about the new shop.

Also, you can drop in at The Parlor Friday or Saturday for the first Art to Music Festival, which kicked off on Thursday. Tonight, activities include recitations of lyrics and poetry, a calligraphy demonstration, open mic night, pianist performances and a performance by Jeffrey Livingston, who will improvise electronic music using different effects pedals.

On Saturday, the free festival will continue with an art and music event geared toward community youth, a classical music performance by guitar duo Eric Liffmann and Masson LeMieux, and a program by drummer Luke Hester, among others.

