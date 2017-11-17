‘Best of 225 This Week’: Your guide to tonight’s White Light Night

If you’re one of the thousands expected to converge on Government Street from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight for the 20th annual White Light Night, be sure to check out Best of 225 This Week’s guide to the free art hop and festival.

The 225 team has compiled a list of venues with must-see performances, vendors and artists showcases.

Dozens of boutiques, restaurants and other establishments are expected to celebrate local artists and their work through live music performances, pop-ups and demonstrations. Among them, The Market at Circa 1857 is featuring more than 20 artists and craftsmen. The evening will include live music from Jonathon “Boogie” Long and free food.

Elsewhere, Mid City Makers Market, 541 Eugene St., is hosting a special White Light Night edition, and Slash Creative at 4556 Government St. will host Gov’t Taco executive chef Aimee Tortorich and her team, as well as Earthly Art by Roya, Folklore Supply Co., Secret Layer Taqueria, Big Easy Cook Co. and a host of other local creatives.

And Studio C, 3786 Government St., will be serving up food from Rösch Bakehaus—smoked boudin-stuffed German pretzel buns—and from the BouillaBabes. Check out works from artists like Leslie Charleville, and Sarah Modica while you’re there.

See the full guide to find out about more showcases, vendors and performances at French Truck Coffee, The Pink Elephant Antiques and The Collective, Atomic Pop Shop, Mid City Ballroom, Red Stick Spice Co., Elizabethan Gallery, Radio Bar, Time Warp Boutique, and more.

And be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to get the scoop on local events each week.