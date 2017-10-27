‘Best of 225 This Week’: Get in the spirit with the Fifolet Halloween Festival this weekend

Local nonprofit 10/31 Consortium continues to preserve Halloween traditions and folklore during its second annual, four-day Fifolet Halloween Festival, which kicked off Thursday and continues today with the Zombie Pub Crawl, Best of 225 This Week reports.

The zombie horde will make its way around downtown, stopping at places like Hotel Indigo and The Roux House. Each stop on the crawl will have a special drink just for the zombie participants.

Island Girl Bake Shop will provide dessert brains for the zombies to snack on. The best male and female zombies will receive free passes to The Resurrection II, to be held Saturday at The Station.

The Zombie Pub Crawl will begin at FifoCon, located in the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino Atrium, where you can get zombie makeup for $5. Makeup applications will end at 7 p.m. Zombie check-in will end at 9 p.m. You must be 21 to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

Head back downtown on Saturday for the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on Government Street and ends on River Road. Led by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, this is a “parade with a purpose.” Non-perishable food donations will be accepted from the crowd all along the route.

Read more about the parade.