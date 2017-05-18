‘Best of 225 This Week’: Get a sneak peek inside Cane Land Distilling Co.

After months of perfecting everything from the recipe to the packaging and the bar fixtures, Cane Land Distilling Co. is finally ready to open its doors.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the distillery focused on rum, whisky and vodka will host a grand opening Saturday, May 20, with live music, food trucks, cocktails and tours, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ahead of this weekend’s festivities, 225 was given a sneak peek of the brewery’s new facility, which mixes a modern feel with rustic and industrial touches.

Located just off St. Phillip Street near the 13th Gate, Cane Land produces “cane-to-glass” rum distilled with care using sugarcane grown right across the Mississippi River.

Not only does the new label plan to distribute regionally, but it’s hoping to bring something new to Baton Rouge’s drink scene: a place to learn about quality crafted liquor while enjoying daiquiris and signature cocktails in an expansive social space.

Take a photo tour of Cane Lane Distilling Co.