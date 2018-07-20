‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Get your pasta and dance on at the Italian Heritage Festa

There’s a festival for every weekend of the summer, so this weekend, get ready for two nights of authentic Italian cuisine, wine and music at the annual Italian Heritage Festa.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association’s annual get together is this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Belle of Baton Rouge.



On Saturday night, attendees can purchase tickets for $30 to a traditional Italian dinner and a performance by Joe DeNone and his band, described on the festival’s website as “Sinatra, Martin and Prima all in one.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be bought by calling Nickie Dimaio at 235-0699. Sunday’s celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public. There will be a vino stroll for charity, a celebrity “grape stomp,” a charity dance-off, a talk on genealogy and history, shopping, live music and more. Visit the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association’s website for more info.

225’s Tiger Pride Podcast is also back, helping LSU fans gear up for football season. This week, 225 sat down with LSU’s new No. 7—Jonathan Giles—to talk about the upcoming season.

The expectations are high for Giles, who racked up 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 catches two years ago at Texas Tech before transferring to LSU last year. He’s the apparent leader among the deep and talented wide receiver group, and will no doubt be a big part of the Tigers’ new-look offense this fall.

