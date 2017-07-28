‘Best of 225 This Week’: Forum 35’s Uncorked returns to help Kids’ Orchestra

Uncorked, Forum 35’s wine tasting charity event series, returns next week with a focus on all things bubbly.

“Teams of one to three attendees will bring three bottles of the same sparkling wine. Two of those bottles will be tasted and scored in a blind wine tasting, and the third bottle will join the event’s prize lot,” Best of 225 This Week reports. “The team with the highest scoring wines in the tasting wins the prize lot—except, of course, the lowest scoring wine, which must be brought home by the team who brought it.”

The event is taking place at the Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., and advance tickets are $30. Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $35. Register your team online or at the door. The team with the best name will receive a prize. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Proceeds from this event benefit Kids’ Orchestra, an after-school music program for children attending schools that do not have band or choir programs. Kids’ Orchestra also offers tutoring, homework help and healthy snack services.

